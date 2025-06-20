DONE DEAL: Espanyol sign Leganes keeper Marko Dmitrovic

Espanyol have signed goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic from Leganes.

The experienced keeper leaves relegated Leganes and has penned a three-year contract with Espanyol.

Dmitrovic arrives to replace Joan Garcia, who's controversial move to Barcelona was confirmed this week.

Serbia international Dmitrović came through the youth ranks of Red Star Belgrade, before moving to Ujpest in Hungary and then Charlton Athletic in England.

However, it was with Alcorcón that he really began to shine. After his excellent performances with the Madrid club, he signed for Eibar, where he established himself as a goalkeeper in the Spanish top flight.

His development led him to Sevilla, where he spent three seasons, winning the Europa League in 2023 and playing in the Champions League.