BETRAYAL! Espanyol furious over Garcia departure for Barcelona

Carlos Volcano
Joan Garcia departure has left Espanyol and their fans angry and emotional.

The goalkeeper departs Espanyol for Catalan rivals Barcelona for his €25m buyout clause. The move was confirmed on Wednesday.

Garcia has signed a contract to 2031 with Barca, having spent the past nine years with Espanyol.

And his exit was acknowledged by Espanyol with a one-line announcement: "Goalkeeper Joan García has paid his release clause—25 million plus the CPI—and is ending his time as a player with RCD Espanyol."

 

Espanyol feel betrayed

Meanwhile, modern-day Espanyol hero Moises Hurtado commented: "I didn't expect it. He's a reserved, introverted guy... but he's the one who makes the decision.

"I was surprised that people were surprised that Espanyol felt betrayed. Football is a very emotional thing."

He also said:  "When someone from Barça goes to Espanyol, it's not the same. Joan was a symbol, our role model.

"He's the main reason we're still in the Primera Division."

Hurtado added, "Joan's situation is a thing of the past; we have to invest the money wisely to generate excitement."

