Barcelona next as Garcia announces Espanyol farewell

Joan Garcia has announced he's leaving Espanyol.

The Spain U21 goalkeeper is leaving Espanyol for Catalam rivals Barcelona, which are paying his €25m buyout clause.

Today, Garcia posted to social media: "The time has come to part ways with the club that has been my home since I was 15. During all this time, I have tried to grow every day as a footballer and as a person, always with humility, effort, and the pride of defending Espanyol's goal.

"I have given everything I had inside to help the team, to represent this badge with the utmost dedication, and to live up to what it means to wear this shirt. I know this decision won't be easy for everyone to understand; I'm not asking you to, but I do want you to know that it has been a very thoughtful decision, thinking not only of my career but also of what is best for the club, my family, and me.

"This isn't just any farewell. It's a period that closes with the conviction that everything I've experienced has made me better. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all the coaches, teammates, staff and everyone who is part of the club's day-to-day life. Especially Ramonet and everyone who accompanied me at the Josep Manel Casanova residence . Without you, I wouldn't be who I am today."

I felt your love from day one

Garcia also stated: "I'm taking with me much more than football: friendships, values, lessons learned, and indelible memories, like that night of June 23rd that I'll never forget. And, above all, thanks to the fans. From day one, I felt your love. In the toughest moments, your support was what kept me going.

"You made me feel part of something huge. I'm leaving with a heart full of gratitude, aware that this journey has had its sweet moments and its tough ones, but they've all made me grow. I've defended these colors with everything I had, and that will always be my pride.

"Now a new challenge begins, and I face it with enthusiasm and also with the utmost respect for everything I'm leaving behind.

"Thanks for everything, Perico, farewell."