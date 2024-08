DONE DEAL: Espanyol sign Augsburg striker Cardona

Espanyol have signed Irvin Cardona on-loan from Augsburg.

The French striker joins Espanyol on a season-long loan without an option to buy.

Cardona spent last season in a similar deal with St Etienne, where he scored 10 goals in 22 games to help Les Verts return to Ligue 1.

The attacker is also a former AS Monaco player.

After passing the medical examination, on Monday he will be presented at the RCDE Stadium along with fellow new additions Alex Kral and Alejo Véliz.