DONE DEAL: Espanyol snap up Union Berlin midfielder Kral

Espanyol have signed Union Berlin midfielder Alex Kral.

The Czech Republic international arrives on loan with Espanyol from Unión Berlin.

Last season, Kral was a major influence for the Bundesliga club, playing in all six Champions League games in which his team participated.

At 26 years old , he arrives to reinforce the 'parakeets' midfield.

Kral is also a former West Ham player.