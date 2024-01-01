Osasuna signing Zaragoza: I'm where I want to be

Bryan Zaragoza is delighted to make the move to Osasuna.

The Bayern Munich winger has joined Osasuna on a season-long loan.

Zaragoza said: "Since I spoke with Osasuna, they gave me enthusiasm and I knew I was coming here, Braulio gave me confidence and enthusiasm and I did not hesitate to come.

"I have already played here, I know what it is like, it is a very challenging field and I hope to give much more than I receive.

"Everyone has to fight for their goal, I am not going to set limits, I believe that by working you can reach heights.

"I think I'm going to grow a lot as a player and as a person."

He also stated: "I'm going to give my best because I'm where I want to be."