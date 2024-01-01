Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Man Utd holding talks with Burnley star
Man Utd circling former Atletico Madrid defender this summer
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?

Osasuna signing Zaragoza: I'm where I want to be

Osasuna signing Zaragoza: I'm where I want to be
Osasuna signing Zaragoza: I'm where I want to be
Osasuna signing Zaragoza: I'm where I want to beLaLiga
Bryan Zaragoza is delighted to make the move to Osasuna.

The Bayern Munich winger has joined Osasuna on a season-long loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zaragoza said: "Since I spoke with Osasuna, they gave me enthusiasm and I knew I was coming here, Braulio gave me confidence and enthusiasm and I did not hesitate to come.

"I have already played here, I know what it is like, it is a very challenging field and I hope to give much more than I  receive.

"Everyone has to fight for their goal, I am not going to set limits, I believe that by working you can reach heights.

"I think I'm going to grow a lot as a player and as a person."

He also stated: "I'm going to give my best because I'm where I want to be."

Mentions
LaLigaZaragoza BryanOsasunaBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Osasuna land Bayern Munich winger Zaragoza
Valencia, Girona battle for wantaway Bayern Munich winger Zaragoza
Zaragoza confirms Barcelona talks; hails Bayern Munich teammate Kimmich