DONE DEAL: Espanyol land Sporting Braga striker Fernandez

Espanyol have snapped up Sporting Braga striker Roberto Fernandez.

Fernandez joins Espanyol on-loan to the end of the season with an option to buy for €1.8m.

The young forward was only signed in the summer by Braga from Malaga.

He made 30 appearances for Braga this term, scoring twice. But the arrival of Fran Navarro on-loan from Porto saw Fernandez allowed to return home.

Fernandez, 22, is also a former Barca Atletic player.