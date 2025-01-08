Arsenal pushing to sign Espanyol goalkeeper to compete with Raya in £25M deal

Tribal Football
Arsenal pushing to sign Espanyol goalkeeper to compete with Raya in £16M deal
Arsenal are pushing ahead with their plans to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

The 23-year-old is very much of interest to the Premier League title contenders.

Per Spanish reports, via Sport Witness, a £16.6M was turned down by Espanyol.

The La Liga club are only going to sell the shot-stopper for his release clause of £25.4M.

Now Arsenal must decide if they want to go that high for a player who would not be an automatic first choice.

Garcia would be brought in to compete with shot-stopper David Raya, who is the current no.1.

