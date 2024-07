DONE DEAL: Embarba returns to Rayo Vallecano from Almeria

Rayo Vallecano have snapped up Almeria wing-back Adrián Embarba.

Embarba moves to Rayo on a season-long loan courtesy of a clause in his Almeria deal.

The option allowed the 32 year-old to leave Almeria for a top-flight club in the event of relegation.

Embarba returns to Rayo,having first moves to Vallecas 11 years ago.

The midfielder spent seven years in Rayo's first team before leaving for Espanyol in 2020.