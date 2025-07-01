DONE DEAL: Dinamo Zagreb sign Barcelona defender Dominguez

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Dinamo Zagreb have swooped for Barcelona defender Sergi Dominguez.

The youngster moves to Dinamo for around €1.2m with Barca retaining a buy-back option.

The length of contract signed by Dominguez is yet to be disclosed.

The 20 year-old said upon putting pen to paper on his Dinamo deal: "I am thrilled to have arrived in Zagreb.

"Of course Dani Olmo told me a lot about the club and the city, so I have high and positive expectations. Dinamo is a club that aims to win trophies and that is why I came here.

"I want to continue to grow and I think this is the right club for a young player like me. I can't wait to join the guys and prepare myself as best as possible for the new season."

