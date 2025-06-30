Tribal Football
Barcelona decide Fermin no longer 'untouchable'LaLiga
Barcelona are prepared to listen to offers for Fermin Lopez this summer.

The Spain attacker has been made available by Barca this summer, says Sport.

While they're not actively seeking to sell Fermin, Barca will consider offers and sell the attacking midfielder for the right price.

Barca are seeking to sacrifice a frontline player to balance the books, particularly with Nico Williams targeted to arrive from Athletic Bilbao.

Fermin has a contract with Barca to 2029.

