DONE DEAL: Depay signs with Corinthians

Corinthians have clinched the signing of Holland striker Memphis Depay.

The former Manchester United and Barcelona striker moves to Corinthians after terminating his contract with Atletico Madrid a year early.

Advertisement Advertisement

Depay moves to Corinthians as a free agent.

The Brasileiro club announced this morning: "This Monday (09), Sport Club Corinthians Paulista agreed to sign Dutch striker Memphis Depay. At 30 years old, the athlete arrives at Timão with a contract valid until December 31, 2026. Trained in the youth teams of PSV Eindhoven, from Holland, he arrived in the first team in 2012.

"Two years later, he participated in the FIFA World Cup in Brazil and also scored one of the winning goals for his team against Chile, in the Neo Quimica Arena. He has played for Manchester United-ENG, Lyon-FRA, Barcelona-ESP and Atlético de Madrid-ESP, clubs for which he played last season.

"For Holland, he played 98 games and scored 46 goals."