Rayo Vallecano eyeing free agent Depay

Rayo Vallecano are eyeing free agent Memphis Depay.

After clinching the signing of James Rodriguez, Rayo are now lining up a move for former Atletico Madrid attacker Memphis Depay.

Advertisement Advertisement

Depay is a free agent and currently training with AS Monaco as he considers his next move.

Relevo says a move to Rayo would suit Depay as he enjoyed his time in Madrid.

AC Milan and Flamengo have been linked with the Dutchman, but he is yet to settle on his next club.