DONE DEAL: Cultural Leonesa sign Athletic Bilbao winger Artola

Cultural Leonesa have signed Athletic Bilbao winger Juan Artola.

Artola moves to Cultural Leonesa in a permanent transfer.

Athletic have announced the agreement includes a first refusal clause, bonus-based add-ons and a percentage of any future sale.

Artola has been with Athletic since he was 10 years of age.

He now departs San Mames in a permanent transfer.