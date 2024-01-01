Tribal Football
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde quietly confident keeping Williams

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde says he expects to hang onto Nico Williams.

A mooted move to Barcelona appears to be stalling for the Spain winger.

And Valverde said, "I am calm, the same as before. I know that the market closes on August 31.

"We are going to try to improve our team and the rest of the teams will do the same.

"We already know that Nico is good, we'll see what happens because every day something new appears in the press and what we can't do is let ourselves be guided by that, but simply by the things that are happening," 

