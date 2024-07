Espanyol welcome back Svensson after Osasuna loan cut short

Promoted Espanyol are bringing back Max Svensson.

Svensson has broken his loan agreement with Osasuna and is returning to Espanyol.

Osasuna loaned Swedish striker Svensson, 22, last summer. The agreement was to span two years.

Now Espanyol have announced that Svensson is returning from Osasuna a year early.

Espanyol is back in La Liga for next season.