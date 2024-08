DONE DEAL Espanyol sign Tottenham striker Veliz

Espanyol have signed Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz.

The Argentine joins Espanyol on a season-long loan.

Tottenham announced on its official website that Véliz has joined Espanyol in a straight loan.

Véliz has a contract with Tottenham that runs until the summer of 2029.

Espanyol are back in LaLiga this season after winning promotion last term.