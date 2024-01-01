DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign permanently LAFC defender Mbacke

Barcelona have signed permanently LAFC defender Mamadou Mbacke.
Mbacke spent last season on-loan with Barca, where he impressed with Barca Atletic.
That form has led to Barca dealing him in, paying €4m to LAFC for his outright transfer.
Mbacke has signed a four-year contract with the Blaugrana and will initially start the new season with Barca Atletic.
However, the 21 year-old could find himself on the fringes of the first team if Mikayil Faye is sold in the coming weeks.