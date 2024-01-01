Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Chelsea prepared to sell Sanchez
Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons

DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign permanently LAFC defender Mbacke

DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign permanently LAFC defender Mbacke
DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign permanently LAFC defender Mbacke
DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign permanently LAFC defender MbackeLaLiga
Barcelona have signed permanently LAFC defender Mamadou Mbacke.

Mbacke spent last season on-loan with Barca, where he impressed with Barca Atletic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That form has led to Barca dealing him in, paying €4m to LAFC for his outright transfer.

Mbacke has signed a four-year contract with the Blaugrana and will initially start the new season with Barca Atletic.

However, the 21 year-old could find himself on the fringes of the first team if Mikayil Faye is sold in the coming weeks.

Mentions
LaLigaMbacke MamadouBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Leuven coach Garcia favoured inside Barcelona to succeed Marquez
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde: Nico? I want him to be calm
Arsenal not forgetting about Real Sociedad midfielder Merino