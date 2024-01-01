Leuven coach Garcia favoured inside Barcelona to succeed Marquez

Tribal Football
Oscar Garcia is being discussed at Barcelona.

Garcia is a candidate for the Barca Atletic post after it was announced that Rafa Marquez is leaving the job.

Marquez signed a new 12 month deal just weeks ago, but he is now leaving to become assistant coach of Mexico.

Garcia is emerging as the favoured choice at Barca to succeed him, though it will be difficult to get him out of his contract with OH-Leuven, says Sport.

Garcia is a former coach of Celta Vigo, Salzburg and Olympiakos and began his career inside Barça's La Masia academy.

 

