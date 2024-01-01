Tribal Football
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde: Nico? I want him to be calm
Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde insists he's calm about Nico Williams' situation.

Barcelona are pursuing a deal for the Spain attacker, whose contract carries a €58m buyout clause.

Williams is expected to leave Athletic this summer, though Valverde insists he's calm about the situation.

He told El Correo: "I'm completely calm and I want Nico to be calm too."

It's suggested Barca president Joan Laporta is determined to reunite Lamine Yamal with his Spain teammate Nico for the new season.

