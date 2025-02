Barcelona have signed young defender Hafiz Gariba.

Gariba moves to Barca from local football academy, the Marcet School.

The teen will initially join Barca's Juvenile B squad.

Gariba, 18, is a Ghanaian and will immediately move to Barca's La Masia academy.

He has signed a three-year contract with Barca, which beat several LaLiga rivals to Gariba's signature.