Father confirms Neymar has short-term Santos deal - though Barcelona push not priority

The father of Neymar insists the Brazil star has joined Santos for the long-term.

After being released by Al-Hilal, Neymar agreed to return to former club Santos for the new season. However, it's been confirmed his contract only runs to mid-year, with the attacker having an eye on a return Europe, with former club Barcelona his favoured destination.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Neymar Snr says: "Our project here is not just for five months, even if the contract only runs for that long. We didn't come here to play for five months. We came here so that Santos can completely reposition itself and find partners who can help the club get back on its feet and some people have already come forward."

To put things into perspective: Santos has been in a deep crisis in recent years and was even relegated to Serie B at one point. The new season marks the club's return to Serie A.

If Santos manages to establish itself there, it would increase the chances of Neymar Jr. staying, as his father openly admits: "It's a difficult time for the club. I know how important it was to bring Neymar back here. We now have to reach a suitable level so that he can stay happy."