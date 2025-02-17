Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
João Cancelo: His return to Benfica, his relationship with Guardiola and his departure from the national team
Man Utd boss Amorim: I accept my job at risk
REVEALED: Two buyout clauses included in Musiala's new Bayern Munich contract

Bayern Munich president Hainer delivers update on Man City, Barcelona target Kimmich

Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich president Hainer delivers update on Man City, Barcelona target Kimmich
Bayern Munich president Hainer delivers update on Man City, Barcelona target KimmichAction Plus
Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer retains hope of Joshua Kimmich signing a new contract.

The Germany midfielder is off contract in June and interesting major European clubs, including Manchester City and Barcelona.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hainer delivered an update on Blickpunkt Sport, stating: "Jo wants a team with which he can fight for titles.

"Bayern is always ready to set very ambitious sporting goals. I think what they have done in recent months are positive signs for him."

He also says he is "cautiously optimistic" about a possible renewal of Kimmich's contract: "In the end it will be up to him to decide, but I think he also knows what he has at Bayern Munich."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKimmich JoshuaBayern MunichBarcelonaManchester CityLaLigaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City weigh up summer bid for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz amid buyout clause talks
Chelsea lead 13 club battle for Copenhagen whiz Bardghji
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne