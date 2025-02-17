Bayern Munich president Hainer delivers update on Man City, Barcelona target Kimmich

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer retains hope of Joshua Kimmich signing a new contract.

The Germany midfielder is off contract in June and interesting major European clubs, including Manchester City and Barcelona.

Hainer delivered an update on Blickpunkt Sport, stating: "Jo wants a team with which he can fight for titles.

"Bayern is always ready to set very ambitious sporting goals. I think what they have done in recent months are positive signs for him."

He also says he is "cautiously optimistic" about a possible renewal of Kimmich's contract: "In the end it will be up to him to decide, but I think he also knows what he has at Bayern Munich."