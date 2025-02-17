Real Betis chief Fajardo discusses Antony, Roque situations

Real Betis sports chief Manu Fajardo talked up Brazilian pair Antony and Vitor Roque ahead of victory over Real Sociedad.

Antony struck in the win, making it three goals since his arrival on-loan from Manchester United.

Fajardo said before kickoff: "We were all aware of Antony's style of football and how different this club and fans are and how he treats players from day one. We were not at all surprised by Antony's level, let him continue like this, it is still too early to talk about next season, hopefully he continues to play good games and score goals and that in the near future that situation can occur."

Asked if Vitor Roque, on-loan from Barcelona, had asked to leave, Fajardo said: "No, nothing, neither Vitor Roque, nor his entourage, nor Barcelona, ​​with whom we have a very close relationship, nor I as sporting director have told him that he has to leave, it is totally false.

"Vitor has played a lot of minutes this season, he is one more in the squad, his teammates are pushing hard and it is his turn to push hard too."