€700M? SPL chiefs draw up mega spending plans for Vini Jr AND Barcelona star Pedri

Saudi Pro League chiefs are in talks with agents for Barcelona midfield ace Pedri.

While Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr is a confirmed target for the SPL, it's emerged Pedri is also on their big money shopping list.

Sport says the interest stems from his contractual situation, with only a year and a half left on his current deal. The idea was reinforced by the fact that Pedri was the most acclaimed player by local fans during the Spanish Super Cup, held in Saudi Arabia, which saw Barça beat Real Madrid (2-5) in the final.

Héctor Peris, CEO of LEADERBROCK Sports Group, Pedri's agents, was present in Saudi during the Super Cup. Saudi chiefs took the opportunity to make him aware of their intentions and among other things raised the idea of Pedri being among their ambassadors for the 2034 World Cup.

With the SPL willing to spend a massive €350m to prise Vinicius Junior away from Real Madrid, this could also be replicated in the case of Pedri, whose buyout clause amounts to €1bn.