DONE DEAL: Barcelona beat Man City, Real Madrid to Rayo Vallecano prospect Parri

Barcelona have clinched the signing of Rayo Vallecano prospect Marcos Parriego.

Known as 'Parri', the teen has chosen Barca ahead of offers from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The left-sided midfield playmaker was originally with Real Madrid juniors before leaving for Rayo.

He is now a Barca player and the 18 year-old could be part of the Barca Atletic team for the new season.

Parri is regarded among the best players for his age inside Spanish football.