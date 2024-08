DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid send Paulo to Molenbeek

Atletico Madrid striker Marcos Paulo has left for Belgium.

Paulo has joined Molenbeek on-loan for the season.

The Brazilian has struggled to establish himself at Atletico, having arrived in 2021 from Fluminense.

He has since spent time away with Famalicao, then Mirandes and finally with Sao Paulo.

Paulo will now spend the season with Molenbeek in a straight loan.