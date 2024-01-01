DONE DEAL: Porto clinch signing of Atletico Madrid striker Omorodion

Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion is on his way to Porto.

After seeing a move to Chelsea fall through just weeks ago, Omorodion is now making the move to Portugal and Porto.

Porto have announced the signing of Omorodion, penning a deal until 2029 – including an exit clause of €100m.

Porto says it will initially secure 50 percent of the transfer rights for Omorodion for 15 million euros, while the other half will remain with Atlético for the time being.

Porto can then secure a further 15 percent in 2025 and 2026 for payments of five million euros each.