DONE DEAL: Athletic Bilbao swoop for Mallorca striker Navarro

Athletic Bilbao have swooped for Real Mallorca striker Robert Navarro.

Navarro, who can play as a winger and anywhere across the front three, has joined Athletic on a free transfer.

The 23 year-old has signed a deal with Athletic to 2030.

"It's an important step in my career. I'm very excited to be here," Robert said about signing for Athletic.

"The club is growing in all areas and I like that a lot because it shows a lot of ambition. I'm really looking forward to starting training, getting to know the team and working hard to help the team achieve its goals."

Athletic chief Mikel Gonzalez also stated: "He's technically brilliant, two-footed, and is very skillful with the ball at this fee. He feels comfortable on both wings, but mostly plays in more central areas."