Barcelona chief Deco confirms Williams interest

Barcelona chief Deco admits they're interested in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

However, Deco insists Williams must make clear he wants to move to Barca this summer.

He explained, "There is a clear criterion for a player to come to Barça: first of all he must believe in the project. Last year the transfer of Nico did not materialise, although for me at that time the Dani Olmo operation was more of a priority.

"Both Nico and other players today show the will to come. If the right circumstances arise for Nico, we will try to take him."

On Williams' €58m buyout clause, Deco continued: "To buy a player you have to follow the correct steps. First you talk to his agents, then you deal with the contractual issues and finally you check whether his club requires the payment of the clause or is open to negotiation.

"In Nico's case it is very clear: he has a clause. We met with his agent to find out what the player wants and, from there, we will see if it is possible."