Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool duo Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa agree to join same club
'The club decided' - Pep Guardiola suggests he didn't want Rayan Cherki signing
Al-Nassr eye Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-teammate as new manager
EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd convinced of transfer success for Mbeumo AND Gyokeres

Barcelona president Joan Laporta teases ''greatly exciting' signing

Alex Roberts
Barcelona president Joan Laporta teases ''greatly exciting' signing
Barcelona president Joan Laporta teases ''greatly exciting' signingLa Liga
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told fans to expect a 'greatly exciting' signing amid ongoing links with Athletic Club forward Nico Williams.

The 22-year-old is one step closer to joining the La Liga champions having reportedly agreed personal terms after a meeting with sporting director Deco.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Williams won’t come cheap, however, with his current club unwilling to negotiate below his €58 million release clause, that will have to be paid up front.

Speaking on the club's transfer plans, Laporta said: "We're about to make a signing that will be imminent, and another one whose arrival we're greatly excited about. 

“The fact that we're at 1:1 allows us to make signings normally, and we'll continue along these lines."

Mentions
Williams NicoBarcelonaAth BilbaoLaLigaFootball Transfers