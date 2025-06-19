Barcelona president Joan Laporta teases ''greatly exciting' signing

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told fans to expect a 'greatly exciting' signing amid ongoing links with Athletic Club forward Nico Williams.

The 22-year-old is one step closer to joining the La Liga champions having reportedly agreed personal terms after a meeting with sporting director Deco.

Advertisement Advertisement

Williams won’t come cheap, however, with his current club unwilling to negotiate below his €58 million release clause, that will have to be paid up front.

Speaking on the club's transfer plans, Laporta said: "We're about to make a signing that will be imminent, and another one whose arrival we're greatly excited about.

“The fact that we're at 1:1 allows us to make signings normally, and we'll continue along these lines."