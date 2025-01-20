Serrano pens new Athletic Bilbao contract

Tribal Football
Nico Serrano has signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao.

The striker, 21, has penned a new deal to 2028 with Athletic.

Athletic sports chief  Mikel González said: "Nico is a footballer with experience at age 21 in professional soccer, with 65 games between Athletic and the assignments.

"Its technical conditions allow it to play in different positions of the attack, it stands out for its ability to remove centres and finish. He is hungry for the goal.

"He made a competitive leap in his loan to Ferrol Racing and has entered important minutes this season. We have high hopes for it ”.

