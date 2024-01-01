Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Bayern Munich sign rival defender in HUGE Man Utd development
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Chelsea keen to sell lacklustre defender this summer

DONE DEAL: Athletic Bilbao sign Bordeaux fullback Louis-Jean

DONE DEAL: Athletic Bilbao sign Bordeaux fullback Louis-Jean
DONE DEAL: Athletic Bilbao sign Bordeaux fullback Louis-Jean
DONE DEAL: Athletic Bilbao sign Bordeaux fullback Louis-JeanLaLiga
Athletic Bilbao have announced the signing of Johaneko Louis-Jean from Bordeaux.

The fullback, 20, has signed for two seasons, until 2026, with the option of two more.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The defender arrives free from Bordeaux, which has been administratively relegated to the National 2 and its players are now free agents. He joins Bilbao Athletic's preseason immediately.

The right back from Iparralde played on loan last season at Lugo of the Primera Federacion. He played 20 league games and three Cup qualifiers. In addition, he has been an international with the French U-18 and U-19s. Athletic has been following him closely for years.

Johaneko is rated as one of the great promises of French football.  

Mentions
Louis-Jean JohanekoAth BilbaoBordeauxLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rincon signs new Athletic Bilbao deal
Williams ends Athletic Bilbao exit talk
DONE DEAL: Cultural Leonesa sign Athletic Bilbao winger Artola