DONE DEAL: Athletic Bilbao sign Bordeaux fullback Louis-Jean

Athletic Bilbao have announced the signing of Johaneko Louis-Jean from Bordeaux.

The fullback, 20, has signed for two seasons, until 2026, with the option of two more.

The defender arrives free from Bordeaux, which has been administratively relegated to the National 2 and its players are now free agents. He joins Bilbao Athletic's preseason immediately.

The right back from Iparralde played on loan last season at Lugo of the Primera Federacion. He played 20 league games and three Cup qualifiers. In addition, he has been an international with the French U-18 and U-19s. Athletic has been following him closely for years.

Johaneko is rated as one of the great promises of French football.