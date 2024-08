Rincon signs new Athletic Bilbao deal

Hugo Rincon has signed a new deal with Athletic Bilbao.

The fullback has been on the fringes of the Athletic first team for the past 12 months.

Rincon, 21, has now signed a new deal to 2028.

He is now a confirmed member of the Athletic first team squad and has been involved in this preseason.

Rincon has seen action against Burgos CF, Racing Santander and Sporting CP this summer.