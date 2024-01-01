DONE DEAL: Athletic Bilbao sign Alaves fullback Gorosabel

Tribal Football
Athletic Bilbao have signed Andoni Gorosabel.

Gorosabel, 27, represented Real Sociedad between 2018 and 2023.

Last summer, however, he left and signed a 12 month deal for Deportivo Alavés, who were newcomers to La Liga last season.

Gorosabel played 36 league games, of which 33 were from the start.

Athletic Bilbao has announced the right-back is joining for next season.

"Athletic Club is a big team with a lot of history. This is another challenge in my career," said Gorosabel.

"They have always challenged for European places and high positions in La Liga. This is a great opportunity and I hope to repay the club's trust."

