Atletico Madrid on brink of signing Real Sociedad defender Le Normand

Atletico Madrid are close to signing Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand.

TMW says the two clubs are now on the brink of agreeing terms over a fee for the centre-half.

La Real are prepared to accept a €30m offer from Atletico for Le Normand.

The Spain international has already agreed personal terms and is ready to leave San Sebastian after six years with La Real.

Le Normand featured in Spain's Euros win against Croatia earlier this week.