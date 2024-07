DONE DEAL: Athletic Bilbao fullback Imanol joins Sparta Prague

Athletic Bilbao fullback Imanol García de Albeniz has joined Sparta Prague.

Imanol, 24, moves to Sparta in a permanent transfer.

The deal includes a fixed fee plus bonuses, a percentage of any future sale and a first refusal option to re-sign the defender.

Imanol helped Athletic win the Copa del Rey last season and made 47 appearances for the club overall.

He came through Athletic's youth system and spent time away on-loan with Mirandes and Eibar.