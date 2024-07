DONE DEAL: Villalibre leaves (with his trumpet) Athletic Bilbao for Alaves

Asier Villalibre has left Athletic Bilbao for Alaves.

The striker and Athletic cult hero leaves after over five years at San Mames.

Villalibre joins Alaves in a permanent transfers.

Athletic announced: "The striker, Copa and Super Copa champion, ends his time at Athletic Club after 127 games and 21 goals as a lion.

"Thanks for everything, Asier, and good luck for the future!"