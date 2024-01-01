DONE DEAL: Alonso completes Celta Vigo move

Celta Vigo have signed free agent Marcos Alonso.

The veteran defender has joined Celta after coming off contract at Barcelona this summer.

Alonso has penned a one-year deal with Celta. There is also an option for another 12 months.

Having grown up at Atletico Madrid and then Real Madrid, where he only made one appearance for the first team, Alonso boasts deep experience across Europe and especially in England where he wore the shirts of Sunderland (20 appearances), Bolton (46 games and 5 goals) and above all Chelsea (212 games and 29 goals).

He was also with Fiorentina where he played 85 games, scoring five goals.