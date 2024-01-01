DONE DEAL: Al Arabi sign Real Betis attacker Rodri

Tribal Football
Al Arabi have signed Real Betis attacker Rodri Sanchez.

Rodri moves to Qatar for a fee of €8m plus bonuses. The attacker has penned a deal to 2027.

Rodri moves to Al Arabi on a deal worth four times what he was earning with Betis.

He leaves Betis after playing 127 official matches with the first team, in which he scored eight goals and provided 15 assists. His honours include the Copa del Rey title won by Manuel Pellegrini 's men in the 2021-22 season at the Estadio de La Cartuja 

Rodri was close to joining Real Mallorca a week ago, though their offer of €1m was rejected by Betis.

 

