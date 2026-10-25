Diego Simeone praises Julian Alvarez's apology after Barcelona links: It is not easy!

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has spoken on Julian Alvarez's apology this week as he sent a message to fans.

Alvarez has publicly apologised to Atletico Madrid fans after scoring the winner in their 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruña this week.

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His apology came after the striker was determined to force a move to FC Barcelona, a decision he now regrets after the deal was blocked by the club.

“I wanted to apologise to our fans for my words during the World Cup. It was a mistake on my part, both in the way I said it and the timing," he stated.

“I understand why the fans are angry. If I were a fan, I would have been angry too.”

Alvarez expressed his desire to fulfil his dream of playing for Barcelona during the World Cup, angering fans who since booed and jeered at him at the start of the campaign.

Speaking on the apology, Simeone admitted it wasn't easy as Alvarez shows the right attitude going forward into the rest of the campaign.

"I value very much the moment of asking for forgiveness because it is not easy. Julian is a humble, hard-working boy who loves his teammates, and I appreciate his apology because it positions him in the place that he is. I am not here to judge whether it was right or wrong. Life develops and I appreciate this. It is welcome," the coach stated, as quoted by Marca.

"He had a fantastic game, the fans celebrated his goal like they do a team goal, and Julián played brilliantly, just like the other day in the Champions League. We need Julián in this form.

"I am very happy with the result and thank God Julian was like he was in Stuttgart to give us three points today."

The former Manchester City striker was also heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and those links may spark up once more heading into the January transfer window.