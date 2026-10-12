Simeone calls on Alvarez to keep improving after poor season start

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone encouraged goalless striker Julian Alvarez to keep improving ahead of the team's Champions League clash against Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Premier League giants visit the Spanish capital looking to build on an opening day rout of Sabah, while Atletico lost their first league phase game at Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Manchester City striker Alvarez has not scored this season for Atletico in a slow start to the campaign after trying to force his way out of the club in the summer with a move to Spanish champions Barcelona.

"I think strikers with Julian's characteristics always need goals, not just him," Simeone told reporters on Monday.

"It's true that beyond his finishing, he's a team player, a player that can link very well, he can assist, and he's got many more tools than just goalscoring."

Alvarez hit the post as a substitute against Alaves on Saturday as Atletico won to move second in La Liga.

"He had a good second half in Saturday's game and we hope that he can keep growing and arriving to the place where we all want to see him," Simeone said.

Alvarez scored for Argentina during a friendly against Burkina Faso in the recent international break but has not found the net in five matches for Atletico.

The Champions League final in June will be played at Atletico's Metropolitano stadium, although Simeone said he was not thinking about that.

"Reality is the day-to-day, game by game," said the coach.

Win probability Flashscore

Atletico Madrid have won their last four games, while by contrast opponents United have struggled and are winless in four across all competitions, since beating Sabah.

Michael Carrick's side have endured their worst start to a Premier League season in 40 years.

"The game will be long, it will be tough, and we have to manage our efforts to compete well," insisted Simeone.