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Atletico Madrid star makes Alvarez 'best player' claim after Stuttgart draw

Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.
Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.Profimedia

Atletico Madrid's six-game winning streak was ended by a 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw away at VfB Stuttgart.

Julian Alvarez hauled the visitors level at the start of the second half, but Diego Simeone's team were forced to play the final 25 minutes will ten men, after Morten Hjulmand's red card.

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Alvarez's goal is his first for the club this season as he looks to settle back into Simeone's plans after failing to force through a summer exit to Barcelona.

The Argentinian triggered a war of words between the two LaLiga rivals back in August as Atletico outright refused to sell him to a direct rival.

However, his enduring value to Simeone remains clear, as stated post-match by teammate Alex Grimaldo.

"Julian is our best player. He's been creating chances for a few games now and he needed that goal.

"Hopefully, it's the first of many for him this season."

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LaLigaJulian AlvarezDiego SimeoneAtl. Madrid

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