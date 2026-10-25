Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool vs Brighton game to be cancelled? Storm Boelo threatens to call off Sunday clash

PSG weigh goalkeeper signing following Safonov's Barcelona display

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news as Carrick hopes to avoid sack

Cesc Fabregas warned Man Utd is a "graveyard" and "he'd be mad" to leave Como

Most read on Flashscore News

Football Tracker: Inter facing Fiorentina in Serie A, Liverpool and Man Utd to follow

Infantino says the 'vast majority' of nations back him, tells critics to 'move on'

Unfair to compare Real Madrid to Barcelona, insists Mourinho ahead of huge Clasico

Top seed Rybakina overcomes Shnaider to set up Ningbo final with Fernandez

'I'd ​be angry too': Alvarez says sorry to Atletico fans after Barcelona comments

Alvarez in action for Atletico Madrid
Alvarez in action for Atletico MadridREUTERS / Susana Vera

Julian Alvarez gave Atletico Madrid supporters ⁠a winning goal and an apology on Saturday, sealing a 1-0 victory over ‌Deportivo La Coruna before seeking forgiveness for declaring his ‌desire to play for Barcelona.

The Argentine ‌striker scored for the second successive match as ‌Atletico moved within two points of LaLiga ‌leaders Barca, then addressed the comments that had soured his relationship with fans at the Metropolitano.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I'd ‌like to apologise to our fans ⁠for what ‌I said at the World Cup; it was a ​mistake in terms of how I said it and the timing," Alvarez ​told Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus.

"I understand why the fans are angry. If I were ⁠a fan, I'd ​be angry too. Especially given how they've supported me since I arrived."

Alvarez said during the 2026 World Cup that he "wanted to fulfil ‌his dream" of playing for Barcelona, triggering a transfer dispute that stretched through pre-season and the summer window as Atletico refused to sell to their rivals.

Regularly booed at home this season, Alvarez received a standing ovation from some supporters after Saturday's goal.

"I hope that with hard work and humility I ‌can turn this situation around," he said.

"I've ​been feeling better in recent matches - ‌both physically and on the ball. I want to help the team and give my best."

Second-placed Atletico have 25 points. Real Madrid, third with 21, visit Barcelona ⁠at Camp Nou ⁠on Sunday for ‌the season's first Clasico.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
LaLigaJulian AlvarezAtl. MadridBarcelonaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Arsenal step up January offer for Julian Alvarez after transfer update

Flashscore sources: Julian Alvarez focused on club and country with future decision unclear

Diego Godin labels Alvarez's exit attempt a 'stab in the back' for Atletico fans