Arsenal legend says Gyokeres is "not welcome anymore" and now he has "lost confidence"

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has suggested Viktor Gyokeres has been pushed aside by manager Mikel Arteta.

Gyokeres joined Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon for around £64M in the summer 2025 transfer window and despite critics, he was the club's top scorer last season even after his obvious struggles in front of goal.

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The Swedish star established himself as one of Europe's most prolific centre-forward, but he is yet to fully flourish with the Gunners who have since opted for Kai Havertz up front under Arteta.

Speaking to Betfred, Petit implied that Gyokeres' time in North London may be over as he is brushed aside after just one year.

“That was a clear message to Gyokeres that he’s not welcome anymore. He’s not the priority in the pecking order,” Petit told Betfred.

“I think he’s lost confidence and you can see that.

"He’s not the only one actually; (Eberechi) Eze for example against Forest looked nervous. They’re all competing to earn their place in the first team and the competition is high when you consider the quality they have in the squad.

"Gyokeres knows that he’s not the first priority and it will be difficult for him to play in some very important matches.

“We can see that he’s lost confidence and we don’t know what his future will be at Arsenal and the club looked at strikers in the transfer market and for me, that was a clear message to Gyokeres that he’s not welcome anymore.”

With 21 goals in all competitions, including 14 in the Premier League last season, Gyokeres certainly hasn't been a failure. The striker started against Everton on Saturday afternoon, showing that more faith may have now been put in the 28 year old as he fights for his spot.