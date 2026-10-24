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Liverpool vs Brighton game to be cancelled? Storm Boelo threatens to call off Sunday clash

Liverpool vs Brighton game to be cancelled? Storm Boelo threatens to call off Sunday clash
Liverpool vs Brighton game to be cancelled? Storm Boelo threatens to call off Sunday clashAction Images via Reuters

Liverpool's clash against Brighton on Sunday afternoon could be called off due to storm Boelo.

Storm Boelo is expected to bring heavy, frequent showers and winds potentially exceeding 80mph to northern parts of the UK as the country prepares for a tough weekend.

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Experts predict the storm, which is the second named storm in two days, could result in injury, flying debris, power cuts and damage to trees and buildings as per the BBC.

The Met Office has advised people to stay indoors as much as possible, and reports are warning that sporting events may be cancelled, including Liverpool's clash against Brighton as winds between 53mph and 56mph are forecast for the two hours before the 2pm kickoff at Anfield.

A Met Office statement was released ahead of the game, suggesting that the game could be called off due to dangerous conditions.

"Strong winds will spread across northern parts of the UK during Saturday afternoon, combining with spells of heavy rain.

"Initially strong southerly winds will affect parts of Scotland before more widespread and even stronger westerly winds develop later on Saturday. Very windy conditions will then persist overnight and through much of Sunday before gradually easing from the southwest later.

"Gusts of 55-65 mph are likely widely with some coastal and exposed areas potentially seeing gusts of 70-80 mph or more, these strongest gusts most likely across Scotland and the far north of England."

The forecaster has issued an amber alert, its second most severe weather warning, covering Scotland, the north of England down to Carlisle, a sign that does not bode well for the Anfield clash.

Storm Boelo’s winds are expected to peak from Saturday evening, meaning Liverpool's clash on Sunday afternoon could be spared the worst of the weather.

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