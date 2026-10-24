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Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news as Carrick hopes to avoid sack

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news as Carrick hopes to avoid sack
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news as Carrick hopes to avoid sackREUTERS

Manchester United welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in what should be a thrilling clash.

The Red Devils have won just one of their opening seven league games and begin the weekend sitting in 13th place as pressure mounts on manager Michael Carrick.

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United were defeated 4-1 by Como in the Champions League last time out, and reports state Carrick must grab a result against the Cherries to keep his job alive.

Bournemouth secured their first top-flight win of the season on their seventh attempt last weekend, beating Sunderland 2-0 in what was a huge relief.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth team news

Marcus Rashford (hip), Kobbie Mainoo (muscle) and Lisandro Martinez (unknown) could return this weekend whilst Benjamin Sesko (shin), Luke Shaw (unknown) and Patrick Dorgu (thigh) remain out.

For Bournemouth, Alex Toth, Eli Kroupi and Alex Scott remain absent for manager Marco Rose.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Both sides meet at Old Trafford for a 14:00 kick-off, UK time.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui; Baleba, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Amad; Zirkzee

Bournemouth: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Cook; Rayan, Christie, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Form

Man Utd: LLDDL

Bournemouth: WWLLW

Key stats

United have not beaten Bournemouth in their last five league meetings and have conceded 10 goals in seven league matches.

Marco Rose's men have won each of their past three matches, all on home soil, by an aggregate scoreline of 8-0.

Last season’s meeting at Old Trafford was a 4-4 draw, a result Carrick will hope to avoid.

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