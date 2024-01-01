Depay agrees terms with Corinthians

Tribal Football
Released Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay is a step away from signing with Corinthians.

The Holland international has verbally agreed personal terms with the Brazilians.

Depay is set to sign with Corinthians to 2026, with his contract worth a total €11m, says Globo Esporte.

The negotiations on the part of the Brazilian club were conducted by sporting director Fabinho Soldado, general secretary Vinicius Cascone and financial director Pedro Silveira.

Depay will thus become the first Dutchman in the history of the São Paulo team.

 

