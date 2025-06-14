Departing Espanyol captain Gomez declares Barcelona signing Garcia "will dominate world football"

Departing Espanyol captain Sergio Gomez has no doubts about the potential of goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Like Gomez, Garcia is set to leave Espanyol as Barcelona have agreed to pay his €25m buyout clause.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking with Radio Marca, Gomez said of his Espanyol teammate: "He has qualities I've never seen in top-level goalkeepers. I've never seen anything like them.

"He has reflexes, courage, quality with his feet, leadership, and confidence.

"Joan takes 10 shots and he saves 9, but in training we take 200 shots and he saves them all. If he's given the opportunity, he'll dominate world football from the goal."