Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid eye Man City ace Rodri after Martin Zubimendi rejection
Man United reignite interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen
Chelsea transfer-list NINE senior players
Emiliano Martinez 'waiting for Man United' despite Galatasaray interest

Szczesny agrees new Barcelona contract

Carlos Volcano
Szczesny agrees new Barcelona contract
Szczesny agrees new Barcelona contractLaLiga
Wojciech Szczesny has agreed a new contract with Barcelona.

The veteran Polish goalkeeper is happy to play on next season, says Sport, which is expected to mark the departure of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Szczesny will sign a new year-long deal plus a 12 month option to 2027. He is set to act as cover for Joan Garcia, who is arriving from Espanyol in the coming weeks.

The decision by Szczesny will see Ter Stegen squeezed out and encouraged to leave by Barca management.

Also departing will be Inaki Pena, who lost his place to Szczesny last season.

Mentions
LaLigaSzczesny Wojciechter Stegen Marc-AndreGarcia JoanPena InakiBarcelonaEspanyolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia agrees Barcelona contract adjustment
Joan Garcia set to leave Espanyol for Barcelona
IT'S DONE? Barcelona agree to meet Garcia clause in Espanyol deal