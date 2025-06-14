Szczesny agrees new Barcelona contract

Wojciech Szczesny has agreed a new contract with Barcelona.

The veteran Polish goalkeeper is happy to play on next season, says Sport, which is expected to mark the departure of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Szczesny will sign a new year-long deal plus a 12 month option to 2027. He is set to act as cover for Joan Garcia, who is arriving from Espanyol in the coming weeks.

The decision by Szczesny will see Ter Stegen squeezed out and encouraged to leave by Barca management.

Also departing will be Inaki Pena, who lost his place to Szczesny last season.